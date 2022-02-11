Joel Embiid can rejoice, the Ben Simmons drama is over in Philadelphia. The two superstars were once called the process in Philadelphia, but they weren’t able to deliver a championship to the 76ers. The situation in Philly turned more into a soap opera last 14 months. Embiid took to Twitter to troll the situation one last time.

For those not familiar, the original post that includes the photo is about attending the funeral of someone you don’t like to make sure they are dead.

Donavan Mitchell, who has beefed with Simmons over the 2018 Rookie of the Year award, appeared to enjoy Embiid’s post.

Embiid clearly wants to get on with his NBA career. Now being paired with James Harden, the 76ers are in a win-now mode. In case you may be wondering, Simmons will make his return as a Net to Philly on March 10th.