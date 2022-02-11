The team rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were unveiled tonight in TNT’s presentation of the NBA All-Star Draft by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Joining Captain James will be the Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antentokounmpo, Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic and superstar Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

The replacement starter for Kevin Durant is Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum. Additional started include Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies rising star Ja Morant, Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

The two teams will fight to win each quarter for their respective charities, as part of the NBA All-Star Game format. The Kent State I Promise Scholars Program, which provides higher education options and wrap-around support for underserved I Promise students in Northeast Ohio, will be represented by Team LeBron. Team Durant will represent the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Northeast Ohio’s largest hunger relief agency, which serves over 400,000 people each year and offers life-saving food assistance to those in need.

Through the NBA All-Star Game, a total of $750,000 will be donated to the two organizations. The NBA All-Star Game will begin with a $150,000 payment from each team. Each of the first three quarters will pay $100,000 to the organization chosen by the quarter’s winner, totaling $300,000 for those three quarters. Each of the first three quarters will begin with a score of zero for each team. The team with the higher score at the end of the 12-minute quarter will win the quarter.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and will be broadcast live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.