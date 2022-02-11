NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing regarding diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.

“What we’re going to do is step back and look at everything we’re doing today, reevaluate that, everything from looking at the Rooney Rule and what changes should be made with that, or should it be removed, as some people have suggested,” Goodell said during his news conference outside SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI. “All of those things are part of that. We’re going to talk to other people, have independent people come in and look and help us evaluate because it’s sometimes hard to evaluate your own policies and procedures and make sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to create that opportunity for everybody, and make sure we are an inclusive league and make sure we get the outcomes we want, and that our policies truly are effective with outcomes.”

Goodell’s comments were his first public ones since former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL in a Manhattan federal court back on February 1st. Goodell can’t force the NFL owners to change their hiring practices, but he can hold them accountable for following the Rooney Rule.

Advertisement

.