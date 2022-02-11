Three days before Super Bowl LVI, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, and Dick Vermeil are among the names on the list.

According to ESPN, For the first time since 2012, a first-time eligible finalist was not chosen for enshrinement, and four of the five modern-era enshrinees are defensive players who have been eligible for at least ten years. In early August, the class will be publicly honored in Canton, Ohio.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at "NFL Honors"https://t.co/GCVQ6S1jX6 pic.twitter.com/MNCUBR3aR7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 11, 2022

You can learn more about the inductees by visiting here.

Advertisement