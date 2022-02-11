Super Bowl LVI Set To Include Deaf Rappers For The 1st Time During Halftime

Super Bowl LVI Set To Include Deaf Rappers For The 1st Time During Halftime

Two deaf rappers will be making history at Super Bowl 56 during halftime.

Detroit-based American Sign Language (ASL) performers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe are set to perform sign language interpretations of the songs performed by headliners Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Variety reports actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in sign language.

Advertisement

This will be the first time in 56 years of the Super Bowl that sign language will be incorporated into the half-time performances.

The halftime show takes place during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13.

Continue the conversation on social media.