Future’s new single “Worst Day” has arrived and it comes equipped with a therapy session with Dr. Kevin Samuels in the video.

In the single, Future makes it clear that Valentine’s Day is the “Worst Day” as he feels that he is just used for the spoils of the day and it’s even worse when you have 5 or 6 women. His responsibilities also include expensive trips and bags.

You can hear Dr. Kevin Samuels talk Future through his issues below.

