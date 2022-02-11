In an exclusive interview with radio host Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, Baby Boy and House Party actress A.J. Johnson delved nto a conversation with the other hosts about the double standard of men’s sexual exploits as opposed to that of women and the veteran actress was very unapologetic about nipping any double standard in the bud.

When asked if it would be just as acceptable for a woman to sleep with two men in a threesome as it is for a man to sleep with two women, to which Johnson responded, “I’ve already done that and [the two men] traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever. They traded off, so it was never like them together. They were flip-flopping me. You know? One would please me then he’d pass me back to the other and one would kiss me and he’d spin me around for the other. It was like a beautiful dance. Oh my goodness! It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time.”

