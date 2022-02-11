YE Demands Apology From Billie Eilish Over Jab at Travis Scott During Concert

Kanye West and Billie Eilish are both on the bill for Coachella. YE is now holding up his end until after Eilish delivers an apology to Travis Scott.

At a recent show, Eilish stopped to check on a fan who reportedly couldn’t breathe. According to Complex, Eilish said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

In case you didn’t pick up the reference, Eilish is calling out Scott for the Astroworld Festival tragedies where Travis Scott performed through the outcries of fans who were trampled during the show.

Hearing the words, Kanye hit Instagram with a message for Eilish.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.”

Ye added, “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella.

Before ending the post, Ye asked for an apology. “Now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish chimed in at the comments: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Do you think Eilish was taking a shot at Travis?