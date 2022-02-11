Yo Gotti called for the CMG Records 2022 press conference to occur on Thursday. Joined by BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo, Gotti was ready to unveil a new member of the roster, and that man was Mozzy.

“I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” Gotti said. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other, and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know we’re proud for a partnership to bring our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

Yo Gotti announces that he’s signing Mozzy to CMG 👀 thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/Zplaey6EaA — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 11, 2022

In addition to Mozzy joining the roster, 42Dugg and EST Gee announced a new joint mixtape, which will arrive on Feb. 18.

Last week, Gotti released his final album CM10: Free Game.