While Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige will be gracing the stage at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for SUper Bowl Sunday, however, ATL mainstay 2 Chainz will be in L.A celebrating a different type of victory.

While football fans are waiting to see who will come out the victor in Sunday’s game, weed enthusiasts waited in a line that wrapped around the block for 2 Chainz’s “Pineapple Express” dispensary to open its doors to the public for Super Bowl LVI.

Chainz is also in the works of trying to get Snoop to light up a blunt during the Super Bowl’s halftime show. Even though the NFL has very strict drug policies, the legalization of marijuana in many states across the country in the past two years coupled with Snoop on the stage, a blunt being lit during halftime may just happen.

When asked about the Doggfather lighting up on stage, 2 Chainz said, “That would be legendary. I think Snoop should do it. Let’s do it, Snoop, Ima call you.”