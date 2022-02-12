According to several confirmed reports, YMCMB sensation Blueface was arrested in Hollywood this morning(February 12) for gun possession after being pulled over in what is referred to as a routine traffic stop.

According to the report from the LAPD, the rapper reportedly had expired license plates, which led to them running a check on his driver’s license, which revealed that his license has expired. This led to a consented search of the vehicle, upon which the arresting officers uncovered a handgun in the car’s center console.

Even though none of the other passengers in the vehicle were arrested, Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was charged with possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

