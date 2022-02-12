Taco Bell is returning to the Big Game this Sunday with a commercial that foregoes celebrity endorsements in favor of sending one of Taco Bell’s most outspoken customers-turned-critics: Doja Cat.

With a high-energy television piece and the promise of a few overtime surprises, the two have teamed up to give fans a daring new taste of what it means to Live Más. For example, in the commercial named “The Grande Escape,” Doja Cat debuts a unique cover of Hole’s iconic rock classic “Celebrity Skin.” The song’s lyrics were revised in collaboration with Courtney Love.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” said Doja Cat. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

The commercial will air during the fourth quarter and will be a story of liberation and conformity, bringing Doja Cat alongside people whose scape clown college attempting to Live Mas for themselves

The promo for “The Grande Escape” is the latest in a long series of revolutionary music endeavors by Taco Bell, which has included collaborations with some of the world’s top performers as well as feeding young artists through their Feed The Beat music program. This new rendition of “Celebrity Skin,” a song of power and originality, celebrates all of our diversity and what makes each of us special in our own way, while reminding us all to Live Más!