Joe Budden and his The Joe Budden Podcast had their fair share of turmoil in 2021 but he maintained and continued to deliver his fans a quality product. Hitting Instagram earlier this week, Joe highlighted being ranked as a Top 50 podcast of the year and is sending a simple reminder.

Independent. No backing. Black owned. New co hosts. No ads. No integrations placed in the audio. Opened the market. Said no to offers. Staffed over 30 through a pandemic. No loans. No gimmicks. No guests. No handouts. Just Joe. Some of y’all know who the **** i am.

Joe Budden posts a Podcast ranking with a message. Do you still listen to the JBP ? pic.twitter.com/Qb4hrgqCje — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 8, 2022

