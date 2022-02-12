We are just one day away from the biggest sporting event of the year —Super Bowl LVI.



Fans are gearing up to view the showdown between the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference champion Cincinnati Bengals. Games, snacks and parties aside, everyone is talking about the monumental halftime show this year. A star-studded lineup including industry giants Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

In celebration of this year’s Super Bowl performance, Hard Rock International is offering an exclusive look at its exclusive collection of music memorabilia from past and present half-time show performers. Hard Rock has curated music and entertainment memorabilia for over 45 years which is featured in over 180 properties worldwide. With over 86,000 pieces, Hard Rock has amassed the largest collection in the world, including items from various Superbowl performances.

Check out a sneak peek of memorabilia they have acquired from past Super Bowl performances and classic items from tomorrow’s performers.

Located at Hard Rock Tampa Hotel & Casino, this drum set was used by drummer Eric “E-Panda” Hernandez during the Bruno Mars half-time show performance at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

photo credit: AP Images

photo credit: Hard Rock International

Bruno Mars, 2014 Super Bowl Performance

Located at Hard Rock Tampa Hotel & Casino, this white sculptural jacket with rhinestones was designed by Atelier Versace and custom made for Lady Gaga by designer Antonio Urzi during her Super Bowl LI halftime show

photo credit: Getty Images

photo credit: Hard Rock International

Lady Gaga, 2017 Super Bowl Performance

The studded hat is currently located at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and was worn by Slash during his 2011 Super Bowl halftime show with Fergie. The guitar, pictured with the hat, was played by Slash during the halftime show and signed on the back of the guitar reading “Slash 2011” with a drawing of skull and crossbones.

photo credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

photo credit: Hard Rock International

Snoop Dogg, 2022 Super Bowl Performer

Snoop Dogg’s Steelers Jersey was donated to Hard Rock Cafe Universal Hollywood on December 8, 2009. This jersey is signed by Snoop Dogg on the number 2.



Eminem, 2022 Super Bowl Performer



Located at Hard Rock Tampa Hotel & Casino, this outfit was worn by Eminem in his hit music video ‘Toy Soldiers.’



Lead Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images