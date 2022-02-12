According to a report from TMZ Sports, boxing star Jermall Charlo was arrested on Friday on felony assault charges in Texas after a physical altercation with someone n his “family or household.”

The WBC Middleweight champion was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The incident allegedly occurred in September of last year, however, the 31-year-old was booked on a felony assault charge with a previous conviction. Details of the assault are still unclear.

Charlo was arrested last year in San Antonio in August 2021 after he was accused of stealing from a waitress during a bar dispute. Those charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

Charlo’s bond was set at $10,000, but jail records show he’s still in custody.