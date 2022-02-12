Texas Man Who Had Sex With His Own Sister Kills Her For Cheating

According to a report from the New York Post, a crime of passion was committed when a Texas man who was sleeping with his biological sister took her life by beting her to death after discovering that she had sex with another man.

32-year-old Jose Manuel Guzman beat his sister to death with a baseball bat and a “massage instrument” after he found out that his sister/lover had been with another man the night before. Guzman attempted to mop up the blood and clean up the murder scene in their Canutillo home when he heard the sirens from police cars approaching.

Guzman was arrested and charged with murder and is in jail on a $1 million bond.

According to prosecutors, Guzman is a native of Guatemala and only found out that he had a sister there a few years ago. The siblings moved in with one another shortly after they met for the first time. Guzman is a U.S. resident who has lived in Texas since he was three years old, but he is not a U.S. citizen.

Guzman was arrested in 2017 for allegedly breaking a man’s arm with a baseball bat and has been convicted of drug possession in his past.