On this date in 1991, New Orleans rap icon Percy “Master P” Miller released his first album entitled Get Away Clean on his independently established No Limit Records.

Featuring his own NOLA-based crew TRU(The Real Untouchables), who just happened to include himself and his brothers Silkk The Shocker and C-Murder, Get Away Clean was the first release from No Limit Records and distributed through the Oakland, California-based In A Minute Records.

The 14 track, underground project was a hit in the hustling spots but never received any commercial success like any of the other post “Ice Cream Man” No Limit releases.

Advertisement

Salute to Mr. Miller and the rest of his No Limit family for bringing us such a timeless piece of Hip Hop history!