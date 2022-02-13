It seems to be a common thing in the industry where artists get tied up with their labels. Hip Hop favorites such as Megan Thee Stallion, Wale, Rod Wave, and NBA Youngboy have all blasted their labels in the past, and it seems as though Bobby Shmurda is now joining that list.

In a post to Instagram account on Thursday, the rapper who is reaching his one year of freedom mark is publicly asking his label to let him go.

“I got a 70 year old lady running my label And I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go At alllllllllllll no Matter what I do I’ve been Sign to them since was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home you name one person in the industry a label keeps sign in jail for six years?????? yeah Ik ik I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

“This is not a cry for help, this is a message and understanding for my fans,” Shmurda penned in the caption. “I still feel like I’m in prison.”

Bobby Shmurda posts that he wants off his label via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xBI63LF1dA — JaValle.eth (@JaValle) February 10, 2022

Shmurda, who is signed to Epic Records, has been open in the past about his issues with his label. The rapper once before shared that his label was hindering him from releasing a song he planned to put out to his fans.

