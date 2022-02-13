Eminem is known for his extreme word play, and it’s astonishing for him to say someone else is better. During in interview with hip-hop media mogul, Sway, the Detroit rapper did just that. Em crown Kendrick Lamar as the greatest lyricist of all-time.

Sway asked Eminem if he agrees that Kendrick is “the most electrifying vocalist of this generation,” Em replied, “I absolutely would agree. Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists — not just of this generation, but of all time.”

Eminem calls Kendrick Lamar "one of the greatest lyricist of all time" pic.twitter.com/0GKFn77fxe — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) February 11, 2022

This news isn’t quite new. Eminem’s affinity for Kendrick’s lyrics have always been publicly noticed. He told the New York Times, that he’s always loved Kendrick on the mic.

Advertisement

“I love Kendrick Lamar,” he told Em told the Times in 2015. “The way he puts albums together — front to back, they’re like pieces of art.”

Em also praised Kendrick in an interview with Genius. “When I first heard Kendrick’s debut on Aftermath, I couldn’t believe it. The fact that it was his first real album and he was able to make it into a story which intertwines with the skits like that was genius.”

Em and K.Dot have collaborated in the past. They did it in 2013 on Eminem’s Marshall Mathers LP 2 track “Love Game.” Both of the rappers are also signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment.

Also both rappers are taking the halftime stage during the biggest game in the country. Kendrick Lamar will join Eminem along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and more.

And for Kendrick, fans are still anticipating his new single, which is set to drop before his half time show. It’s uncertain when Eminem is dropping music, but its good to see the support in hip-hop.