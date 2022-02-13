Original member of DJ Screw’s S.U.C, Lil Keke celebrates 25 years in the industry with the release of LGND.

Known for his inventive phrases and freestyles that were displayed heavily on the 1997 anthem of the south, “Southside,” Keke’s new highly anticipated project shows he plans to continue those strides at an elevated level.

The “Pimpin My Pen” rapper returns to offer 16 tracks that convey his journey while paying homage to Houston culture, present and past.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait till everyone hears this album, Lil Keke said. “This is the first project I’ve done with pure patience and 100 percent effort, and it’s bringing back great results!”

LGND features an extensive list of Houston OG’s. Devin The Dude, Lil’ Flip, Bun B, J Dawg, Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall Screwed Up Click’s Big Pokey, Mike D, and Lil’ O make appearances.

On the first track, “Havin Thangs,” Lil Keke opens up on the topic of loyalty. He pairs well with the soulful vocals of Jack Freeman over J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League’s symphonic production.

Juicy J, and Big K.R.I.T. create standouts, with “Holdn” featuring Juicy and “Why Would You,” a new sound from the Mississippi producer that is sure to keep the streets addicted.

The Slfmade Ceo’s latest drop follows the release of the single/ video “We From Texas” with fellow Houstonians featured on the album, King of the Nawf-Slim Thug, Z-Ro and Sauce Walka.

Take a listen to the full project available on all DSP’s.

The trill is back. Keke, also known as “The Captain” aims to show fans life through his eyes.

Continue the conversation on social media.