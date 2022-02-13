NBA Youngboy joins the community of rappers who wants creative control of their music career. After publicly displaying his displeasure for Atlantic Records, he took it a step further Yesterday NBA Youngboy urged all aspiring artist to not sign to Atlantic.

The Baton Rouge rapper compared signing to Atlantic as modern day slavery.

Via Instagram he said, Don’t sign to Atlantic unless you wan tot be a slave. I repeat, don’t.”

Youngboy, who just surpassed J.Cole and Future in total platinum and gold certification, claims that his label his “back balling” him. A few days ago when he returned to Instagram, he sent out the same message. “Don’t sign to Atlantic,” he said.

Lil Top isn’t the only rapper upset with Atlantic Records, Meek Mill, PNB Rock, and Bhad Bhabie.

On February 1, Meek Mill took to Twitter to air out his issues with the label and accused them of “raping” him out of managing Roddy Ricch.

“So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” he tweeted. “they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent … Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”

Currently, NBA is putting up astonishing number on YouTube, as he surpassed 10 million subscribers, and his recent album Colors debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning over 79,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

The saga between the artist and labels will be a an ongoing battle. Whether or not this issue would be resolved, only time will tell. Share your thoughts on social media.