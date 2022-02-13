Nicki Minaj Goes Back To Back With Lil Baby Shares Second Single “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby return with another banger together. On Friday, the Queens native, released her follow up single to “Do We Have A Problem,” also featuring Lil Baby. The Queen announced “Bussin” last week, as back to back singles we didn’t know we needed.

Baby and Barbie released their first collaborative effort “Do We Have A Problem?” last Friday with a video. The visual for “Bussin” has not yet been released.

Nicki shared a short promo on Twitter giving fans hope that the video will follow soon.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is produced by multi-platinum producer Papi Yerr, who scored hit singles with Tory Lanez including “Broke in a Minute,” and “Jerry Sprunger.”

Check out the 9 minute Benny Boom-directed video, which stars Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora.

Are you here for the back to back releases? Listen to “Bussin'” below.

