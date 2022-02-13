The LAPD is investigating Saturday morning’s shooting near West Hollywood at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert that left three men wounded.

The incident was first reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Police say witnesses heard a fight outside followed by multiple gunshots.

The victims were identified as Florida rapper Kodak Black whose real name is Bill Kapri, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old male. The three men are expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

TMZ says the afterparty occurred at The Nice Guy restaurant near the Pacific Design Center, where the Beebs performed. The concert goers reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Chloe Hailey, Gunna, Tobey Maguire.

