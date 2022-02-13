On this date twenty six ago, the Hip Hop legend Tupac Shakur officially released his fourth album All Eyez On Me on the Death Row/Interscope imprint.

The album featured five singles with two topping number one on the Billboard Hot 100; “How Do U Want It” and “California Love”. It made Hip Hop history as the first double-full-length solo Hip-Hop studio album released. It was the second album from Tupac Shakur to hit number one on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, selling 566,000 copies in the first week. The album then won the 1997 Soul Train R&B/Soul or Rap Album of the Year Award shortly after his untimely death. Shakur also won the Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist at the 24th Annual American Music Awards. The album was certified diamond by the RIAA on July 23, 2014.

All Eyez On Me the biopic about Pac’s life with the same name was released on June 16, 2017.

