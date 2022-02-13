Fans have hardly seen Wendy Williams since her last public appearance in July of 2021. Since then, the New Jersey native’s show has still been running with various celebrities stepping in, to guest host in Wendy’s absence.

News has been recently announced that Sherri Shepherd will be stepping in as the permanent guest host of the show, as Wendy has missed the bulk of season 14 due to health reasons.

While the iconic talk show host is away, she seems to be battling for access to her bank accounts. The 57-year-olds former financial advisor, Lori Schiller states that Williams is “unsound of mind.” A court document states that Wells Fargo has “denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements.”

The documents further state that Wells Fargo has at least several million dollars of the talk show hosts funds in their possession. “Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” the bank stated as their reasons for freezing Williams’ accounts.

While Wells Fargo states that “reports of the financial advisor, who has recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams]’s own expressed apprehensions” with reports from “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns,” Williams, on the other hand, feels that the bank “impeded and unlawfully prevented” her access to her bank accounts.

Moving forward, Williams is asking the court to prevent Wells Fargo from further “interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.”

The bank also adds that Wendy has been in business with her financial advisor, who has a polished record of 23 years, for 15 years, further supporting their beliefs.

If the court rules in favor of Wendy Williams, Wells Fargo will be demanded to unfreeze her accounts. However, if the court rules in favor of Wells Fargo, Williams “will be in default of several bill payments, including her mortgages, her marital settlement payment, and employee payroll” also adding that she will have to “continue to suffer imminent and irreparable harm.”

