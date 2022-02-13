This week Willow Smith announced she would not be the opening act for Billie Eilish’s tour, just hours before the opening night citing ‘production issues.’



Always one to walk at the beat of her own drum, the 21-year-old Red Table Talk host did the same thing ten years ago, At the height of her ‘Whip My Hair’ fame Willow Smith shaved her head and announced she would no longer be the opening act for Justin Bieber in the middle of his tour.

Deciding she was no longer interested in her pop career she expressed during that tour she wanted to pursue ballet.

Her dad Will Smith told talk show host David Letterman that he and Jada let Willow decide what and when she wants to do something.

“We really tell them (the kids) they are allowed to decide what they want, (and) when they want to do it… We were out in the middle of the huge Justin Bieber tour, Willow is out there and it’s great, and in the middle of the tour she had an epiphany that she wants to do ballet.”

“I look at her and I say, ‘Baby, can you do ballet after the tour?’ and she said, ‘No daddy, I really just love it, I’m so inspired…”

“She just loves ballet. She’s doing ballet all day, everyday and she just loves it.”



Check out her tweet announcing her cancellation.