Celebs Show Their Love for Valentine’s Day on The Gram

These stars are wearing their red hearts on their sleeves, balloons, nails, and on their hair. From heart-themed hair designs to the red hot outfits these celeb-filled Instagram posts got us on in our Valentine’s Day feelings. Scroll through to see how these stars prepare to ring in this special holiday.

ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked red hot and Valentine’s Day Ready at the Savage Fenty Store opening in LA on Saturday night.

KERRY WASHINGTON

Will you accept this rose?🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 is what Kerry Washington asked her 6.5 million followers Looking beautiful in a jumper with rose accents and yes of course holding one long-stemmed rose.

LIL DURK & INDIA ROYALE



Lil Durk offered some sound advice to his followers with a caption that read “Spoil her don’t wait until feb14th when everybody do it …. Now&later 🤍” shown kneeling on one knee while his fiance India Royale is holding what looks like over 2 dozen red heart-shaped balloons.

Khloe Kardashian 💕 gives us a peek of her fun and playful pink French manicure with cute heart accents.

TOYA JOHNSON AND REIGN

Toya and Reign have a mommy-daughter moment in matching outfits in Red Daniels Leather coats with fur collars.

RUSSELL AND CIARA WILSON

Date night with the Wilsons always looks hot and steamy

KANDI & TODD

Kandi and Todd at the airport taking a moment to pose in front of this gigantic heart. Clearly letting us know that they are still in love.

CHLOE BAILEY

Leave it Chloe Bailey to keep it fierce and sexy in a slinky red dress and big fro-Asking her fans to be mine 💘.

LIZZO

Simply captioned-Happy Galentines Day Hoes Lizzo all dolled up in with pink heart shaped hair and bedazled nails with that includes red hearts had her followers all hot and heavy with a series of posts captioned . THICC FOR HER PLEASURE🍬 & CALL ME ROCK CANDi🍩

LADY LONDON

Lady London poses for the camera in all red including her hair

DOJA CAT

Only Doja Cat can bring sexy to the Super Bowl. Playing and having fun with the camera and fans.