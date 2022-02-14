Cooper Kupp for sure won Super Bowl LVI MVP, but in the words of Kevin Durant, Drake Drizzy Rogers won the real MVP. Sharp sports bettors worldwide have no choice but to congratulate Drake on his monetary victory.

Before the Super Bowl game, the 6 God placed around $1.3 million worth of Super Bowl bets in bitcoin, including Los Angeles Rams to win, Odell Beckham Jr. over 0.5 anytime touchdowns, and Odell Beckham Jr. over 62.5 receiving yards. According to a notable betting publication, Action Network, Drake hit two out of the three bets.

He won his first bet in the first quarter. The Odell anytime touchdown scorer cashed with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Odell in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown. Bet cashed. Drake’s risk of $392.7 thousand paid out $710.9 thousand.

Drake’s second bet lost because of an Odell knee injury in the second quarter. As a result, Drake lost another $392.7 thousand.

But when the clock hit 0.0, and the Rams had 23 to the Bengals 20, Drizzy picked up an additional $711.6 thousand.