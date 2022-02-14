Michael Rubin, the creator and CEO of Fanatics and a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, sponsored his annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif., with special performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. The hottest event of Super Bowl week brought together the biggest personalities in sports, music, and entertainment for a magnificent day of celebration ahead of the big game.


Attendees includes the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Russell Wilson & Ciara, Quavo, Meek Mill, Emily Ratajkowski, Charlie & Dixie D’Amelio, Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers), J Balvin, Normani, Shaquille O’Neal, Cody Bellinger, Eli Manning, Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith, Nikki & Brie Bella, Tinashe, Darius Rucker, Ryan & Deacon Phillippe, Kevin Connolly, Jaleel White, Noah Beck, Normani, Danny Amendola, Camille Kostek, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Brookes Nader, Josephine Skriver, Robert Kraft, Jerome Bettis, Michael Thomas, Lamar Jackson, Cameron Jordan, Latavius Murray, Najee Harris, Rachel Lindsay, Erin Andrews, A$AP Ferg, Guy Fieri, Fabolous, Paul Wesley, Tasha Franken, Charles Woodson, Jaylon Smith, DeSean Jackson, Micah Parsons, Eric Kendricks, Arik Armstead, Anthony Rizzo, Dr. Oz, Taylor Rooks, Avani Gregg, Chantel Jeffries, DeMaurice Smith, Jerod Mayo, Arielle Charnas, Bobby Shmurda, Camille Fishel, DJ Envy, among other A-listers from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business.

You can see images from the Super Bowl party below.

