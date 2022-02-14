SOURCE SPORTS: Adrian Peterson Arrested on a Domestic Violence Incident on a Plane With His Wife

SOURCE SPORTS: Adrian Peterson Arrested on a Domestic Violence Incident on a Plane With His Wife

Current NFL free agent Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after an apparent domestic violence incident with his wife, authorities said.

According to an NFL news release, the Los Angeles Airport Police said the department received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET) regarding a potential domestic violence incident on a flight that was leaving LAX for Houston.

Peterson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond.

Advertisement

The plane had left the gate but was forced to return due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim, airport police said, according to the release.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said in the statement.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Peterson has faced family violence issues. In 2014, Peterson was suspended by the NFL after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for allegedly using a switch on his son.