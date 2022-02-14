Coach Prime, starring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, is the eagerly anticipated continuation of Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions’ co-production.

The documentary series returns to Barstool Sports on February 22. Coach Prime follows Sanders, the NFL legend, in his first full season as head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers football team, through six new installments. Episodes will be available on-demand shortly after they have aired on Barstool Sports’ digital, mobile, and social platforms.

Coach Prime: The Fall Season is a docuseries that continues to focus on Sanders’ mission to level the playing field for Jackson State University while exposing the rich variety, heritage, and culture that can only be found at an HBCU. The new episodes will follow the Tigers’ remarkable fall season, which culminated in a SWAC title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the signing of top prospect Travis Hunter, which stunned college football and watch the never-before-seen film from Coach’s time away from the sidelines and in the hospital due to complications from his recent foot surgery.

“Coach Prime is back and I’m ELATED to share this project with you all because WE DON’T HOLD BACK. All season, we’ve been getting questions about what really went down at Jackson State this fall…We’re going to clear up the rumors, set the record straight and always keep it 100% with you. I PROMISE you will get nothing but the TRUTH in this action-packed, all-access look at our CHAMPIONSHIP program. Get ready and put your seatbelts on. I BELIEVE!,” said Coach Prime.