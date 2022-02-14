The clock on the 2022 NFL season is officially running. With the Los Angeles Rams currently celebrating, sportsbooks have already revealed the odds for next year’s Super Bowl champion. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 13-2.

Following the Chiefs are the Buffalo Bills at 7-2. ESPN reveals the Chiefs and Bills are tied for the favorite across DraftKings, FanDuel, and WynnBET.

The Rams follow at third with a 10-1 mark and the Bengals are 12-1. The biggest longshots are the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Advertisement

Odds to win #SuperBowl LVII



Bills +700

Chiefs +700

Rams +900

Bengals +1000

49ers +1400

Packers +1500

Cowboys +1600

Broncos +1800

Ravens +2000

Buccaneers +2200

Titans +2200

Cardinals +2500

Colts +2500

Chargers +2500

Patriots +2500@BovadaOfficial — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 14, 2022