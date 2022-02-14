The clock on the 2022 NFL season is officially running. With the Los Angeles Rams currently celebrating, sportsbooks have already revealed the odds for next year’s Super Bowl champion. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 13-2.
Following the Chiefs are the Buffalo Bills at 7-2. ESPN reveals the Chiefs and Bills are tied for the favorite across DraftKings, FanDuel, and WynnBET.
The Rams follow at third with a 10-1 mark and the Bengals are 12-1. The biggest longshots are the Houston Texans and New York Jets.
