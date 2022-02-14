Everyone knows that the ball is going to Cooper Kupp, but can you stop him? The league’s arguably top receiver strapped to Los Angeles Rams to his back after his wide receiver partner Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury and powered them to becoming Super Bowl Champions in a tight matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford force-fed Kupp the ball on the game’s final drive, leading to a touchdown over Eli Apple.

The Bengals needed a field goal for overtime or a touchdown to win in the ensuing drive, but Aaron Donald stuffed them on back-to-back plays securing the win.

Advertisement

THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE DEAL.



📺: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/3z7fRQfRTs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

“I just don’t have words,” Kupp said to ESPN. “I’m just so thankful for everyone.”

WHO ELSE BUT COOPER KUPP! pic.twitter.com/YqVFul2Le3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Kupp finished the game with 92 yards and two touchdowns.