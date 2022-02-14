SOURCE SPORTS: Rams’ Van Jefferson Rushes Out After Super Bowl To Witness the Birth of His First Son

As if winning Super Bowl 56 wasn’t exciting, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had another compelling reason to celebrate after Sunday’s game. He welcomed his second child with his wife, Samaria.



In mid-game, NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported that she was “pretty sure” she saw Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher to give birth.

I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

Shortly after the game, where Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards, images surfaced of him running through the stadium hallway to head to his wife, giving labor eventually.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

A few hours after the game, Jefferson shared an image of successful delivery.

February 13, 2022, will go down as a very memorable one for Jefferson and his family. From Super Bowl champ to birth of his first son within hours.