As if winning Super Bowl 56 wasn’t exciting, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had another compelling reason to celebrate after Sunday’s game. He welcomed his second child with his wife, Samaria.
In mid-game, NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported that she was “pretty sure” she saw Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher to give birth.
Shortly after the game, where Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards, images surfaced of him running through the stadium hallway to head to his wife, giving labor eventually.
A few hours after the game, Jefferson shared an image of successful delivery.
February 13, 2022, will go down as a very memorable one for Jefferson and his family. From Super Bowl champ to birth of his first son within hours.