Steelo Brim has added musician to his list of titles, including comedian, producer, writer, and actor. The multi-hyphenate has released his new single and music video, “Uncle Elroy.”

For his first venture into music, Brim is joined by Fabolous and Arin Ray on the Justice League-produced track.

“Donning silks and high fashion but from the hood, I felt like Uncle Elroy is the perfect combo of who I am. Adding Arin Ray & Fab to this just made it feel timeless,” says Steelo of the single.

Advertisement

Brim’s music career sparked after COVID-19 quarantine leading to his therapist challenging him to complete something he always wanted to do. You can hear the new single below.