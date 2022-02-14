During his part of an epic Hip-Hop Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem took a knee on stage following his performance of “Lose Yourself.”

Ahead of the performance, Puck reported Eminem and the NFL had a disagreement about his ability to kneel during the show. The NFL had reportedly told Eminem he could not kneel “Colin Kaepernick-style” during the set. League reps would deny the report to the New York Post.

Eminem took a knee during the performance just as Dr. Dre began to play the piano that was nearby. League officials had stated to have seen the kneel once during rehearsals.

You can see the moment below.