[WATCH] Jhene Aiko Sings “America the Beautiful,” Mary Mary Sing “Life Every Voice & Sing” At the Super Bowl

Prior to the Super Bowl game kicking off, Jhene Aiko took the stage in a stunning brown gown to perform “America The Beautiful.” Ahead of her performance, gospel superstar duo Mary Mary delivered “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Just before the kick, Mickey Guyton delivered the National Anthem.

YOu can see the performances below.