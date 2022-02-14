The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was an instant historic moment in Hip-Hop history. The set kicked off with Dr. Dre sitting at an enormous mixing board before “The Next Episode” kicked off sending the stadium into an uproar.

Following The “Next Episode,” Dre moved into “California Love.” The two Cali legends would then bring in a surprise in 50 Cent who hung upside down just like the original “In Da Club” video for his performance. He was followed by another New York legend in Mary J. Blige who performed “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Kendrick Lamar would return with the California flavor, bringing in “m.A.A.d city” and “Alright.” Before the tandem of Dr. Dre and Eminem would tackle “Forgot About Dre” and “Lose Yourself,” the latter of which featured Anderson. Paak on the drums and Eminem on one knee.

The performance would conclude with “Still D.R.E.” You can catch the entire performance below.