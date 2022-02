After the performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, all eyes were on the field as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were set to battle. All of a sudden, there was The Rock. Dwayne Johnson took the field with a microphone and hyped up the big game, just before kick-off, with some of his go-to phrases from his wrestling days.

Following the kickoff, the two teams competed in a 23-20 victory for the hometown Rams. You can catch The Rock’s moment below.