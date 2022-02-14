According to a report from Complex, due to allegations from a former employee who allegedly was upset that media maven Wendy Williams cut her off access to “Wendy’s financial affairs”, the troubled television host is now suing Wells Fargo.

The suit makes allegations that the banking giant stopped granting her access “to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with an adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.” It is also alleged that Wells Fargo did not honor her power of attorney, to which Williams filed a restraining order against the banking institution. Williams also requested that the court “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and permit Williams “access to any and all accompanying statements.” Williams also asked that the bank be prohibited “from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld.”

The bank has denied Williams’ allegations, saying in a statement, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

