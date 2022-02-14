Love is in the air for a new star on the rise.

After creating attention with “Breaking My Heart,” rising South Carolina recording artist Young Fresh gas the newfound popularity with his flirtatious new single “I Gotta Crush Pt.2” featuring Tiffany Evans and Kirko Bangz. The sequel adds southern hospitality and fresh harmony over the rising star’s natural sing-a-long love song.

“ Breaking my heart “ music video out now! S/o to the goats 🐐 @mcondition https://t.co/QmzUeOialS pic.twitter.com/39jcQvYTcL — Young Fresh (@iYoungFresh) January 28, 2022

Fresh’s new single embodies all the elements of a radio smash. And with big features, he explores his emotions that express his true intentions for the significant other. The chemistry between all three is explosive and elevates each to the forefront of the new 2022 sound in pop music.

Fresh’s collaboration with Kirko Bangz comes on the heels of the Houston rapper’s latest album Now That U Here. Bangz’s eighth album includes street hits “Violent,” “Nasty” and “Heart Safe,” with a star-studded cast such as Lil Durk, Slim Thug, Eric Bellinger. It’s arguably his best work yet.

Evans appears on the track following a six-year hiatus. The well-known singer released All Me in 2015 and best known for her collaborations with Bow Wow, Ciara and Fetty Wap. And with Bangz and Evans accompanying the new star, “I Gotta Crush, Pt.2” is Fresh’s biggest collaboration yet.

Originally arriving on the scene in 2017 with “Venting,” Fresh has been building an undeniable loverboy persona over the years with a catchy sound, lingo and trendsetting appeal that spawned must-hear tracks in the catalog like “Ella Mai.” “I Gotta Crush, Pt.2” launches Young Fresh campaign that leads to an anticipated new album, as-yet-titled, coming late-2022. The new single is available on Fresh’s own imprint with Kirko Bangz appearing courtesy of Always Progressing and Tiffany Evans with Live Love.

Stream the new single above and watch the lyric video below.