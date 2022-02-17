A Super Bowl championship ring won’t likely be the only ring that Aaron Rodgers won’t be getting in 2022 as the Green Bay quarterback recently ended his engagement to actress Shallene Woodley.

The news comes just a year after Rodgers, 38, and the Divergent actress, 30, announced their engagement, much to the surprise of many.

Neither Rodgers nor Woodley provided any official information about the split, although it appears to be fairly amicable. (The couple has no children.) A source told People that “it just wasn’t working” between the two, stating that Rodgers and Woodley very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Some have speculated that the split might have been caused by their drastically different political and social views. Whereas Woodley is an outspoken activist about many causes, Rodgers has been a prominent figure in the fight against mandated Covid-19 vaccinations.

Neither has posted anything on Instagram since the breakup announcement.