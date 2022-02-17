NBA commissioner Adam Silver is speaking ahead of the NBA All-Star weekend. During an appearance on ESPN‘s Get Up, Silver spoke toward the vaccine mandate in NYC and how it keeps certain players like Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving off the court.

“This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players,” Silver said. “I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn’t quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can’t. To me that’s a reason they should take a look at that ordinance.”

Silver would also reveal the NBA at one point the league considered a vaccine mandate among players.

“So while, again, my personal view is people should get vaccinated and boosted, I can imagine a scenario where Brooklyn, as part of New York City, with a new mayor now who wasn’t in place, Eric Adams, when that original ordinance was put into place, I could see him deciding to change along the way and say it’s no longer necessary to have a mandatory vaccination requirement, as I said, particularly one that only affects home players,” Silver said.

You can hear it from Silver himself below.