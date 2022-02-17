Audiomack, an artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, has launched a new Creator App that will provide musicians with full streaming metrics for their new work.

Musicians will have access to a wide range of detailed metrics through the Creator App, allowing them to learn more about their fans’ listening habits, pinpoint geographic markets where they receive the best streaming engagement, identify tastemakers who support their music, and assess long-term growth.

“Audiomack’s new Creator app is designed to maximize access for everyone sharing audio, from artists to podcasters and beyond, no matter their means or where they’re from,” Audiomack VP of Product Charlie Kaplan said. “Creators can share their work with the world for free to every listener they can reach with no limits on how much they upload. Key features from analytics to fan engagement are free to anyone with uploads on Audiomack. This makes Audiomack the only major streaming music service in the world to provide a complete, cross-platform artist suite at no charge to the user whatsoever.”

Advertisement

The Creator App also serves as a comprehensive platform for artists to manage their careers in one place. The app gives musicians the tools they need to post new music, engage with their fans, and get a comprehensive analysis of analytical data in one spot.

Audiomack’s dedication to providing services that enable artists better engage with fans is reaffirmed with the launch of the app. Audiomack just announced Supporters, a first-of-its-kind tool in music streaming that gives artists a new revenue stream and allows fans to directly support songs and albums by their favorite artists.