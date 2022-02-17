Over the weekend, Kanye West said he was done working with Kid Cudi after the latter would not cut his ties to Pete Davidson, a friend of several years. YE’s decision would cut Cudi from being a participant in DONDA 2, which he didn’t seem to care about.

In the development of the new beef, YE’s decision has put him on thin ice with celebrity jewelry designer Ben Baller. The jewelry designer was caught in traffic by TMZ and he revealed that YE asked for him to create a dove chain, but he brushed it off.

“He’s wanted a chain for a while. Cudi hit me up about it,” Baller said. “I talk to Cudi almost every day. He was like, ‘Hey man, Kanye wants your phone number. He wants to get this chain done.’ Then he had one of his employees reach out to me and then he had Justin LaBoy reach out to me. Then I ran into him the other day and I was kinda like, ‘I don’t know, I’m busy.’”

A wise decision to brush off YE? Let us know what you think.