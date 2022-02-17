A bowling beatdown of DaniLeigh‘s brother, Brandon Bills, at the hands of DaBaby and his crew, is now leading to a lawsuit.

TMZ notes Bills has filed a lawsuit claiming DaBaby suddenly attacked him as he walked by. The beatdown resulted in severe pain and injury. During the encounter, Bills says he didn’t fight back and received physical and psychological damage, in addition to medical bills and sustained disability.

Along with the lawsuit, DaBaby is under investigation by local law enforcement for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. In the ordeal, DaBaby claims self-defense.

DaBaby is being sued for assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence.