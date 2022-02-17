Don C., a Chicago native, has been named as Creative Strategy and Design Advisor by the Chicago Bulls.

Don C. will work with the team on a variety of projects and initiatives, including immersive experiences, fan engagement, digital content, retail products, youth programming, and community outreach, in his new job, which is a first for the Bulls organization.

“Don is a true leader in the creative industry, a native Chicagoan who operates at the intersection of sports, culture and innovation,” said Susan Goodenow, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “His unique skillset, interests and creativity have established him as a culture setter across the worlds of fashion, sports, and music. The Bulls have been very intentional about building relationships across the Chicago creative community, and through our work with Don we will look to take these efforts to the next level. We look forward to partnering with Don to create deeper relationships with our fan base in new and previously unimagined ways.”

Advertisement

Don, like many other Chicagoans, has a lifelong connection to the Bulls, attending games at the Chicago Stadium on “$2 Tuesdays” with his father. His initial passion leads to an avenue of connecting with fans across the globe.

“There are few things I have loved as long as I have loved the Bulls. It’s a dream come true to be able to combine my passion as a fan and my passion as a creative to help this legendary franchise to tap into the culture around the game,” said Don C. “Our goal will be to deepen connections with fans and make an impact in their lives. This isn’t just about designing merch, but combining bigger things like music, lifestyle and fashion to represent the Bulls as both an NBA team and a global brand. I can’t wait to work with their talented team of people.”