The first installment of Kanye West’s “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” Netflix documentary is here.

Act One of this three-part series titled, “Vision,” dropped Wednesday and gave viewers an inside look at the rise of Kanye West.

In the first episode, we see how the “All Falls Down” rapper got his start in the music business, making beats for Hip Hop giants. Cameras captured West and Pharrell’s first time meeting in 2002.

Almost all of the footage in Act One was filmed nearly 20 years ago, before Kanye West evolved into “Ye” or had beef with Drake, which they resolved last winter.

It also gave viewers an intimate look at The College Dropout‘s relationship with his late mother, Donda and his upbringing in Chicago. There’s a scene where Kanye visits his mom and she immediately knows how he feels and uplifts and reinvigorates his drive.

So far Donda West is showing to be the true star of this documentary.

“Act Two: Purpose,” premieres Wednesday, February 23 on Netflix. While “Act Three: Awakening,” is slated to air Wednesday, March 2.

“jeen-yuhs,” directed by Coodie and Chike, is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

