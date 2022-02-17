Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Hits One Billion Views on YouTube Following the Super Bowl

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are seeing the fruits of their impressive Super Bowl performance. The two Cali Kings were joined by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige at the LA-based football game and now have secured a significant achievement, their first billion view video on YouTube.

The video that has hit the Billi Club is “Still D.R.E.,” which the two performed, and the instrumental also played throughout the telecast.

According to Billboard, the video first hit YouTube in October 2011 and peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

You can see the video below.