Kodak Black has a new short cut.

Aside from his music, Florida native, Kodak Black is known for his signature hairstyle wicks, also known as globs, or bonks. The popular style originated in South Florida and is prevalent amongst the Afro-Caribbean and African American communities.

This Wednesday, the sniper Gang executive went on Instagram livestream to debut his new hairdo to fans. Fans were immediately shocked to see the rapper with a low-top fade, rather than his usual signature hairstyle. Upon seeing the shortcut, fans compared the rapper’s look to his debut in 2016, believing that we would soon be expecting new music from the “No Flocking” era of Kodak Black.

Fans could be on to something, assuming that the rapper is hopping back into his early stages of music as the rapper is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Back For Everything on February 25th.

The rapper received a mix of reactions, as some female fans stated that they were attracted to the rapper’s new look. “This girl say that haircut gon’ get you pregnant by me. Like, she gon’ get me pregnant,” he stated during the live.

Are you ready for Kodak’s new music? Check out the fresh do below.